IIT-M fellowship for AI researchers launched

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a fellowship to attract early-career Artificial Intelligence researchers.

The institute’s Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI and the Narayanan Family Foundation have collaborated to launch a fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.

Recent Ph.D graduates, early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance and other engineering branches are eligible to apply.

Candidates may apply through https://rbcdsai.i itm.ac.in/nf3/

The centre works with the Central, State and local governments, industry and clinical sectors to gain transformative insights to make a credible impact on the stakeholders.

B. Ravindran, head of the centre, said the fellowship was designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and contribute significantly to socially relevant AI research.

The fellows will be paid ₹15 lakh to ₹18 lakh (approxmiately $20,000-$24,000) annually depending on their experience. This is equivalent to the entry-level salary of an assistant professor at an IIT. The candidate will be provided a non-renewable term of three years. They are eligible for a one-time research grant of up to ₹30 lakh.

Srinivas Narayanan, co-founder of the Narayanan Family Foundation, said, “We believe the programme can bring significant benefits for society through the advancement of AI and we are very excited to support it.”

The candidates should conduct research under the mentorship of the centre and will have access to high-end computer infrastructure and datasets at the RBCDSAI. For details, candidates may write to nf3@rbcdsai.org