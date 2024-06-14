IIT-Madras launches B. Tech programme in artificial intelligence and and data analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a B.Tech programme in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for the academic year of 2024-25.

Candidates who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) are eligible. Admission will be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling. The course will have a strong emphasis on math fundamentals, data science, AI, machine learning (ML) foundations, application development, and responsible design.

The course is being offered through the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI. Students will have the opportunity to tailor their learning journey through a wide range of electives from within the department and outside. Candidates will learn the intricacies of speech and language technology and computer vision, besides exploring applications in control and detection and time series analysis. Students can delve deeper into the areas of personal passion and interest.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said: “Through this offering, IIT-M aspires to produce top-notch AI professionals, entrepreneurs, and researchers, who can take up with great confidence the grand AI challenges in the evolving market.”

B. Ravindran, head of Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, said: “We will ensure that students know enough about the fundamentals of AI so that they can pick up things on their own if they want to pursue a career in research.”

The core curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive foundation in AI and data analytics, covering a diverse array of subjects. There will be fundamental courses in linear algebra and calculus and specialised modules in ML, deep learning, and reinforcement learning.

The curriculum is divided into four parts, including foundation in sciences, which deals with mathematics, sciences, and statistics and modelling techniques such as convolutional neural network and deep net, said Arun K. Tangirala, faculty at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI.