IIT-M, Japanese firm in pact to offer VR course

Classes to commence in January

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has tied up with a Japanese research firm, Monolith Research and Training Labs, to offer an advanced diploma programme in virtual reality (VR) in online and offline mode.

Anyone enrolled in an engineering programme across the country or a graduate with an engineering degree is eligible to apply for the programme, for which applications would be available from November. The course will commence from January 2022. In each batch, 50 students would be admitted.

Devendra Jaliha, chairman, Centre for Continuing Education at the institute, and Yathirajan Varadarajan, director of Monolith Research, signed the agreement. M. Manivannan, professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics at the institute, said virtual reality was a practical and interdisciplinary course.

Mr. Yathirajan said the aim of the Memorandum of Understanding was to create a learning path in emerging technologies and provide visibility to employment opportunities.