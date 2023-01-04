IIT-M incubated start-up builds 3D printed structure for Kolkata shipyard

January 04, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A start-up launched by IIT Madras alumni has built Kolkota’s first 3D printed structure at the Kolkata shipyard for Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, founded in 2016 by the alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and specialising in construction of 3D printing, has built the structure as a technology demonstrator for GRSE.

Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane commissioned the structure that the GRSE would use to monitor anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. The GRSE has delivered 108 warships to India and other countries, according to a release.

The 180 sq ft 3D printed modular site office was designed and executed in 10 days with a customised design to offer comfortable working space for six to eight people. The printing of the modules of the structure was done in two-and-a-half days at Tvasta’s factory in Chennai and transported to the site for assembly.

V.S. Adithya, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tvasta, said the project depicted the necessity and capability of advanced construction technology. The project made optimal use of durable material to ensure robustness and sustainability, reduce wastage and lower carbon footprint, he said. Tvasta, based out of Chennai and Bengaluru, constructed the first 3D printed house on the IIT Madras campus. It constructed the country’s first 3D monument “Ananta Siras” for the 75 th anniversary of India Cements in Chennai in 2022.