IIT-M gets state-of-the-art autoclave

The Department of Aerospace of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been provided a state-of-the-art autoclave.

The indigenously developed equipment will help in conducting experiments with multiple fibre composites. K.R. Ramaswamy, chairman of KRR Engineering, handed over the equipment to the institute.

National Aerospace Laboratory’s senior scientist J. Ramaswamy Setty, R. Velmurugan, comptech, IIT Madras – Aerospace department received the equipment. NAL has developed the autoclave and transferred the technology in 2018 to KRR that is manufacturing and marketing the autoclave.


