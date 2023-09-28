HamberMenu
IIT-M gets Indian Green Building Council platinum certification for its green initiatives

The institute scored 82 out of 90 points, which includes resource efficiency and environmental responsibility

September 28, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The institute has also established a solid waste incinerator facility that can process two tonnes of mixed waste per day. Photo: File

The institute has also established a solid waste incinerator facility that can process two tonnes of mixed waste per day. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has been recognised with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification for its initiatives. The institute scored 82 out of 90 points, which includes resource efficiency and environmental responsibility. 

The IGBC Green Campus rating system and certification programme was developed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote sustainable and environment-friendly practices in educational institutions and corporate campuses in the country. The institute has also established a solid waste incinerator facility that can process two tonnes of mixed waste per day.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti inaugurated the facility on Tuesday, which will aid its commitment to achieve sustainable ‘zero waste discharge’.

Ligy Philip, Dean (Planning) and faculty in the (environmental engineering group) Civil Engineering Department, said the institute was one of the largest campuses in the country spanning 611 acres. According to her, the institute currently generates 4 tonnes of solid waste daily. Waste segregation is done at source, and the segregated organic waste is either composted or anaerobically digested. 

Around 300 to 400 kg/day of mixed waste is sent to the landfill while a one-tonne biodigester is already functioning and another two-tonne biodigester is being constructed. The inorganic waste is further segregated and sold to vendors for recycling.  “We are in the process of installing an energy recovery system from the incinerator,” Ms. Philip added.

