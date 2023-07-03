IIT-M expands its STEM education initiative to middle schools in U.P. villages

July 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pravartak Technologies of IIT-Madras will be teaching students in 100 villages in Varanasi district.

The classes will be in Hindi for students from Classes 6 to 8, who will learn online, using virtual reality. The institute has partnered with Vidya Shakti, an initiative of Open Mentor Trust, a CSR initiative of Softsmith Infotech Pvt Ltd. that is involved in online education and skilling.

The aim is to bridge the knowledge gap among rural students owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Students will learn the fundamentals of languages, mathematics and science. Short 3D videos with interactive sessions are used to teach each concept in science and math.

Pravartak Technologies Foundation is the technology innovation hub of the institute and the Department of Science and Technology is funding the Section 8 company under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

IIT-M director V. Kamakoti said the success of rural interaction centres (RIC) established in Tamil Nadu had encouraged the institute to expand its reach. Under the project, a STEM tutor carries three or four VR devices for each session. A concept is explained briefly after which the students, in small batches, will be asked to view the VR videos and feel the subject. The tutor then asks the students questions while the video is being played. The students tell about their experience, a method that helps them become more responsive, communicate and participate better.

Open Mentor Trust’s managing trustee P. Nagarajan said the virtual reality kits had created a huge vibe in schools as children are able to visualise what they study.