IIT-M Executive MBA programme admissions open

Last date to apply is October 10

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 21:21 IST

Applications have been invited for admission to the Executive MBA programme of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The programme, designed for mid-career working professionals, offers the candidates exposure to social media and internet marketing, global business, cyber security and applications. Candidates may apply before October 10.

The two-year practice-oriented programme is offered by the Department of Management Studies. As part of the programme, the students will get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing.

Candidates with a first class in bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of industry experience may apply online at https://doms.iitm.ac.inemba/ The selection will be through an entrance examination and personal interview.

Department head M. Thenmozhi said the institute received students from diverse backgrounds and different domains with an average experience of 11 years. Physical and virtual classes will be held on alternate weekends beginning January 2023.

