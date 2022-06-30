IIT-M energy consortium meets, discusses evolving global energy challenges

US, Australian consulates, Niti Aayog represented at meet

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Energy Consortium hosted an industry meet on Thursday to discuss ways to boost low-carbon future.

The consortium was established in December 2021 to leverage the institute’s expertise to accelerate the de-carbonisation of Indian industry’s energy systems. The ‘industry day’ event focused on providing international perspectives and the evolving global energy challenges and opportunities for the country.

The consortium’s strategic action teams include the institute’s faculty and advisers from member industries. At the meeting, policy imperatives and international collaborations were also discussed. Over 50 faculty from various disciplines in the institute, besides over 250 postgraduate (PhD and MS) students and at least 25 post-doctoral fellows are working on various domains related to energy.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute was moving towards creating a department for sustainability. “We are looking at a holistic picture and where we can save energy. We are looking at building a 2,000-seater hostel and are going to use some of the best, proven energy conservation techniques. The institute will make it available for start-ups that want to work on building automation,” he said.

As an Institute of Eminence, it is establishing centres of excellence and nearly 20% of the centres in the second phase would be dedicated to energy. he said. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean, Global Engagement, said the institute aspired to be in the forefront of the global carbon net zero initiatives and the energy consortium’s activities are a step in that direction.

Representatives from NITI Aayog and Consulates of the US and Australia besides the founding members of the consortium from the industry participated.