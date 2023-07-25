IIT-M develops tool to study inter-organ communication

July 25, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed a computational approach called “multicens” to understand inter-organ communication network in humans. Multicens will help uncover key molecular mediators of inter-organ communication.

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has developed multicens to understand the interaction between genes responsible for inter-organ communication within the body.

Though the molecular basis of such communication has been studied genome-wide screens for genes and other biomolecules mediating tissue signalling are lacking.

The researchers created an innovative computational method to study the connections between the genes responsible for different organs and tissues. They used the genomic information available for various tissues to develop a method called “multicens”. The tool has several research applications, the researchers said.

Exchange of information between organs and tissues allows organisms to adapt to changes in their environment, assess their energy reserves and maintain overall well-being.

The research represents a significant advance in the development of methods to understand inter-organ communication and its implications. The research findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Computational Biology. The article was co-authored by researchers Tarun Kumar, Sanga Mitra, B. Ravindran and Manikandan Narayanan besides Intel Corporation researcher Ramanathan Sethuraman, who collaborated with the institute team.

Mr. Ravindran, head of RBC-DSAI, said since much of the research on inter-organ communication network has been primarily on fruit fly, they may not directly apply to humans and non-model organisms.

