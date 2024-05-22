ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-M collaborates with Shell India for research, innovation

Published - May 22, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ energy consortium has partnered with Shell India and will house the Shell IIT-M Centre for Energy Research. The focus will be on innovation, research and development, and commercialisation of technologies in the energy sector with initiatives such as Shell chair professorship at the institute.

The collaboration will be centralised under SICER for five years and chair professorship will act as a bridge and enable knowledge exchange between Shell and the institute. Ajay Mehta, vice-president, engineering technology, Shell said, the launch demonstrated the company’s commitment to promote open innovation, research and technology development across the wide spectrum of energy transition.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, who will be the Shell chair professor, is the head of the energy consortium and a faculty member in the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering at the institute.

