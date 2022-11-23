IIT-M and University of Birmingham to jointly offer PG courses

November 23, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the University of Birmingham, U.K., propose to launch joint master’s programmes and conduct research in data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering.

The students will study partly in Birmingham and here and receive a single degree awarded by both universities. The first joint PG programme would be launched next year. University Vice-Chancellor and Principal Adam Tickell and Institute director V. Kamakoti signed a statement of intent to explore study areas.

A joint research fund to support academics and researchers is on the anvil. Mr. Tickell said: “These innovative joint postgraduate programmes will offer students the opportunity to pursue a world class education at globally leading institutions in two countries and to have their educational achievements recognised by both.”