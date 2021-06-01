IIT-M and IBM tie up for quantum computing course

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 20:40 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has collaborated with IBM to prepare students for careers in science and business influenced by computing.

Quantum computing courses will be taught by IIT-M faculty and IBM researchers. It will include hands-on laboratory sessions. IBM will provide learning resources, tools and systems access to faculty teaching the course and students. The institute’s Metropolitan Area Quantum Access Network and Centre for Field Programmable Photonic Gate Arrays are supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Gargi Dasgupta, director of IBM Research India, said the collaboration would help teachers in the quantum field provide quality educational experiences.

IIT-M introduced the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) program on ‘Quantum Science and Technologies’ (QuEST) last academic year. The Quantum Computing Lab at the institute will host courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students.