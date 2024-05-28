IIM-Amritsar wants companies from T.N. to visit them for placement

The Indian Institute of Management is a brand that inspires awe. But not every IIM, it appears. Recently, the director of IIM-Amritsar, Nagarajan Ramamoorthy was in Chennai, with the aim of enthusing companies from Tamil Nadu to visit their campus for recruitment.

Nearly 10% to 15% of the 300 students admitted annually are from southern states, says Mr. Nagarajan but rues that “Amritsar’s turn never comes with the industry tapping (for talent) in IIMs in Tiruchi, Vishakapatnam and Kozhikode.”

Students may go elsewhere for education but look for opportunities to return to their home State, he says. “Students from the south are also looking for placements closer to their hometowns. It would be a good idea if companies from the south came to our IIM. Quality-wise, we follow the same pedagogy [as other IIMs], same CAT, and the admission process is stringent. You will get the same quality of students as from other IIMs,” he says.

On why Amritsar is not on the map of Tamil Nadu’s industries, he felt perhaps many did not know that there were 21 IIMs now.

In 2024, of the 278 graduates, six were from Tamil Nadu. Approximately 30% of the students are women. Of the 240 companies that visited the campus, 11 were from Telangana; one from Andhra Pradesh; 35 from Karnataka and two from Kerala. There was no representation from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Nagarajan is targetting technology companies and the thriving automotive industry. He felt there was sufficient space for students to be placed in companies in the State.

“Our students can be placed in asset management, manufacturing, marketing and sales, and banking finances. Every IIM has normally distributed students whose career aspirations are different. That is why it makes sense for companies to cast their net wider,” he explained.

Since companies replenish their workforce annually by around 15% to 20%, he felt the students would have a wider choice.

Continuous learning process

To upskill students, the institute offers interesting courses. “We have long duration courses, which are virtual or hybrid mode,” he says. Certificate courses in accelerated general management; data science and business administration; product and brand management, digital marketing, supply chain, freight and distribution management, are offered to help individuals acquire the skills they require as part of their continuous learning programme” Mr. Nagarajan says.

The institute teaches all its courses through its regular faculty and the curriculum is revised each year based on industry demand. It is also setting up an incubation centre shortly, informs the director who not only did his schooling and college education in Chennai, but also worked for many years in several companies in the city.

“I believe Tamil Nadu has very good education system, infrastructure and growth potential is very good. Students wanted companies from Tamil Nadu to come to us,” he says of his quest for companies in the State.

This year the institute received five international offers, with the highest package being ₹58.52 lakh. As many as 39 preplacement offers were received and two students got placement through competitions. The median salary stood at ₹15 lakh last year. The lowest was ₹13 lakh.