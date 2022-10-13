IIITDM Kancheepuram gets new director

M.V. Kartikeyan

M.V. Kartikeyan, professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has taken charge as Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, a Union Government institute.

He took charge from D.V.L.N. Somayajulu, who was appointed as interim director in August last year. Mr. Somayajulu is the Director IIITDM Kurnool.

Prior to this, Mr. Kartikeyan was on deputation to IIT Tirupati and assumed office on Wednesday. He is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IIT-BHU. He was a research scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani.

He is the principal author of five books and has published over 350 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and conferences in his over 33 years of academic career.

Mr. Kartikeyan said he would strive to improve the academic and research ambiance of the institute. He emphasised the significance of securing more sponsored projects, quality publications and patents.