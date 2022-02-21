Tamil Nadu

IIIT Sri City invites applications from start-ups

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City, has called for applications for a cohort of start-ups in several categories such as entrepreneurs-in-residence and start-up grants.

The Institute has scheduled an event on Saturday at the MSME Development Institute in the city.

Under the entrepreneurs-in-residence programme, individual and student start-ups ready to develop and validate their idea into a proof-of-concept will be supported for idea development, validation and subsequent development of the POC with a grant of up to ₹4 lakh.

Nascent start-ups with a definite POC can be considered eligible for the grant to create a minimum viable product. These can be carried forward till the go-to-market stage. The GCV will offer mentorship and guidance throughout the programme with a grant of up to ₹7 lakh.

The Institute established its Technology Business Incubator, Gyan Circle Ventures, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The institute’s venture is supported by the Union Government’s MeitY start-up hub programme, according to its director G. Kannabiran.

Interested persons can register at www.iiits.ac.in or call 7337327448


