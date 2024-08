The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) will conduct the next batch of Italian language course from August 24 (Saturday).

Students interested in enrolling into colleges in Italy, employees of Indian companies and joint venture companies, and those wanting to learn the language will benefit from this course, said a press release.

The courses will be conducted for the beginners’ level.

For further details, visit www.languagelabchennai.com, or call 90805 82082.

