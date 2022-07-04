IIA women’s forum holds its first summit
Participants deliberate on emerging challenges in internal auditing
The Institute of Internal Auditors India (IIA India) Women’s Forum held its first national summit with focus on "Emerging challenges opportunities in internal audit" here on Saturday.
Over 250 audit professionals and business people from across the country took part in the summit.
Bhavani Balasubramaniam, who inaugurated the summit, spoke on the important role played by internal audit professionals in improving business operations.
K. Shankaran, director, Prestige Ltd., Uma Prakash, senior vice-president, IIA India and chairman, IIA India Womens’ Forum, spoke.
