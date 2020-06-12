IGNOU starts online admissions for July session

CHENNAI

12 June 2020 12:46 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission process for the July session for its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate-level academic programmes.

Candidates may apply through the portal link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the regional director has said.

Advertising

Advertising

The last date to apply is July 31. For more details visit www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates may send mails to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in.