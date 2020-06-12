Tamil NaduCHENNAI 12 June 2020 12:46 IST
IGNOU starts online admissions for July session
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission process for the July session for its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate-level academic programmes.
Candidates may apply through the portal link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the regional director has said.
The last date to apply is July 31. For more details visit www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates may send mails to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in.
