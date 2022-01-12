IGNOU launches online MBA

CHENNAI

12 January 2022 18:14 IST

Candidates will be enrolled for January 2022 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Management Studies on Tuesday launched an online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

The course is recognised by the The All India Council for Technical Education. Enrolment is on for January 2022 session onwards.

Candidates will receive self-study digital material, online live learning sessions and pre-recorded video lectures. Sessions will be provided through Gyan Darshan, mobile app, social media platforms an Gyanvani, along with e-mail support from the university.

General category candidates who have passed undergraduate degree with 50% marks can apply. The cut-off score is 45% without admission test in the case of reserved category candidates. Candidates may apply online atignouiop.samarth.edu.in, said K. Panneerselvam, senior regional director.