IGNOU launches new courses for July 2023 cycle

June 18, 2023

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a slew of programmes for the July 2023 admission cycle.

Senior regional director K. Panneerselvam said the university will offer BA (journalism and digital media), a Post Graduate Diploma in services management, and an MSc in geography, physics, applied statistics and geoinformatics.

IGNOU offers Master’s, Bachelor’s, PG diploma, diploma and certificate-level academic programmes through open and distance learning and online modes. Candidates may submit their applications online for ODL programmes at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in before June 30.

Eligible SC/ST candidates are exempt from paying the programme fee for B.A. (General), B. Com (General) and B.Sc (General). More information and eligibility details are available at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates may email at rcchennai@ignou.ac.in or rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040.

