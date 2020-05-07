Tamil Nadu

IGNOU indefinitely postpones June 2020 term-end exam

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed until further notice the term-end exam (TEE) scheduled to commence from June 1.

The university said the new schedule would be announced after taking cognizance of the situation following the spread of COVID-19. Candidates who had submitted their examination forms online will be informed through e-mail/SMS at least 15 days in advance. The revised schedule would also be displayed on the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

The University had extended the date for online submission of the TEE form without late fee till May 31, the regional director said.

