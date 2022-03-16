IGNOU extends last date for admissions to UG, PG programmes

It has been extended till March 25

The last date for new admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of January 2022 session in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended till March 25.

The extension, however, would not apply to certificate, semester-based and merit-based programmes. Candidates may apply through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Eligible SC/ST candidates may avail themselves of fee exemption for select UG, PG diploma and diploma programmes. For further details visit www.ignouac.in or email rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also contact 044-26618040, a release from the senior regional director said.