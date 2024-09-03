ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU extends last date for admission

Published - September 03, 2024 03:10 am IST - CHENNAI 

Eligible SC, ST candidates are exempt from paying programme fee for certain courses

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date till September 10 to some programmes. They include fresh admission programmes (except semester programmes) offered in the online and open distance learning mode.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates may apply for ODL programmes through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for online programmes apply through https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in. 

Eligible SC/ST category candidates are exempt from payment of programme fee for joining BA (General), B Com (General) and BSc (General), said K. Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Director.  

For more details, aspirants may visit www.ignou.ac.in or email rcchennai@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

higher education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US