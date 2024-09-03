IGNOU extends last date for admission

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date till September 10 to some programmes. They include fresh admission programmes (except semester programmes) offered in the online and open distance learning mode.

Candidates may apply for ODL programmes through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for online programmes apply through https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

Eligible SC/ST category candidates are exempt from payment of programme fee for joining BA (General), B Com (General) and BSc (General), said K. Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Director.

For more details, aspirants may visit www.ignou.ac.in or email rcchennai@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040.