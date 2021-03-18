IGNOU extends admissions deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the admission for the January 2021 session till March 31. Candidates may apply through the online admission portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU regional director said eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates are exempt from paying fees for select bachelors’, PG diplomas and certificate-level programmes.

For details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or e-mail rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also call 044-26618040.