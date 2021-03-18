Tamil Nadu

IGNOU extends admissions deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the admission for the January 2021 session till March 31. Candidates may apply through the online admission portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU regional director said eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates are exempt from paying fees for select bachelors’, PG diplomas and certificate-level programmes.

For details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or e-mail rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also call 044-26618040.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 4:49:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ignou-extends-admissions-deadline/article34099740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY