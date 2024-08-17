IGNOU extends admission deadline

Candidates can apply for the July 2024 session of the open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode courses of the Indira Gandhi National Open University till August 31. Candidates may submit their applications through the online portals.

For ODL programmes, visit https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online programmes, visit https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in .

Eligible SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying tuition fee for BA (General); B.Com (General); and B.Sc (General) programmes. Candidates may visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in, or send a mail to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in, or call 044-26618040, said K. Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Director.

