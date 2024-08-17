ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU extends admission deadline

Published - August 17, 2024 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates can apply for the July 2024 session of the open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode courses of the Indira Gandhi National Open University till August 31. Candidates may submit their applications through the online portals.

For ODL programmes, visit https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online programmes, visit https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

Eligible SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying tuition fee for BA (General); B.Com (General); and B.Sc (General) programmes. Candidates may visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in, or send a mail to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in, or call 044-26618040, said K. Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US