IGNOU extends admission deadline

March 14, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Aspirants who wish to apply for courses in the January 2024 session of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) may apply till March 20, a university statement said.

The university has extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration to all programmes offered in the open distance learning or online mode for the January 2024 session. Candidates may submit their applications through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL, and https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programmes.

SC/ST category candidates are exempted from programme fee for BA (General), BCom (General), and BSc (General) programmes.

Candidates may also visit www.ignou.ac.in or send an email to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040, said K. Pannerselvam, senior regional director of the university in Chennai.