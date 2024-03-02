IGNOU extends admission deadline

March 02, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The last date for fresh admission and re-registration to all programmes of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the January 2024 admission session has been extended till March 10.

The University offers programmes in the open and distance learning and online mode. Candidates may submit their applications for the ODL programmes at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programmes.

For eligible SC/ST category candidates, there is no programme fee to join the undergraduate programmes in arts, commerce or science disciplines.

For details, visit the university website www.ignou.ac.in or send an email at rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in.

Candidates may also call at 044-26618040, said K. Panneerselvam, senior regional director of the university.

