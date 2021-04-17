IGNOU extends admission deadline

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 02:11 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for the January 2021 admission session till April 30. The extension of last date will not apply to semester-based programmes and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months’ duration or less, the regional director has said.

The online link for fresh admission is https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates are exempted from tuition fee for select undergraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes. For more details visit www.ignou.ac.in and rcchenniadmissions@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040.

Advertising

Advertising