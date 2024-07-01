ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU extends admission deadline till July 15

Published - July 01, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the deadline till July 15 for admission to July session for open and distance learning programmes.  

Candidates may submit their applications through an online programme for ODL at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The admission portal for online programme is https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from programme fee for joining BA (General), B Com (General) and BSc (General). 

More details are available at www.ignourcchennai@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040, said K. Panneerselvam, senior regional director. 

