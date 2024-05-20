GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IGNOU announces July admission process

Published - May 20, 2024 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened admissions to all its programmes for the July 2024 academic session. The university offers courses in various disciplines such as arts, science, computer science, commerce, education, management, social sciences, and vocational studies. 

For admission to programmes through open and distance learning modes, apply through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; and for admission to programmes offered through online mode, apply through https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in 

Select undergraduate degree programmes offer fee waivers for SC/ST candidates. For guidelines and requirements, visit the university’s official website www.ignou.ac.in. K. Panneerselvam, senior regional director, said the last date to apply for all academic programmes was June 30.  

Candidates may call the university’s regional centre in Chennai at 044-26618040 or email at rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or rcchennai@ignou.ac.in  

