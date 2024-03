March 22, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for admission to open distance learning and online mode programmes for the January 2024 session till March 31.

Applications for online distance learning programmes can be submitted through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and applications for online programmes at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates from SC/ST categories are exempted from paying programme fees to join BA, B.Com, and BSc courses.

For more details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or send an email to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in or rcchenaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in.

Candidates may also dial 044-26618040, said K. Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Director.