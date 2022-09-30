Ignore the canards and vicious campaign of communal forces: CM

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Debuting on Twitter Spaces, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday advised the DMK functionaries to ignore the canards and vicious campaign of the communal and casteist forces that are the enemies of the party and engage themselves in constructive activities.

“They speak to make us angry. They denigrate women. Ignore them. At the same time, let us also not create new problems. When expressing a view stick to your ideology. Do not express your views in all places. Do not resort to the dirty campaign. Let us use information technology for the development of our party,” he said.

Mr. Stalin alleged that those who had no history and ideology were investing heavily on lies and seeking to establish their power by spreading retrograde ideology and canards about the Dravidian Movement.

In his address titled ‘Dravidian Government’ on Twitter Spaces organised by the IT wing of the party, the Chief Minister said so long as Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) was alive, he gave a fitting reply to such forces with his letters Udanpirapukku Kaditham in Murasoli and through other statements.

“Still they (retrograde forces) are doing it, because their objective is to introduce the lies to the youth and those who seek to explore the world,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said things had come to such a pathetic pass that there was a need to release a fresh piece of information to verify the piece of information which was already being circulated. “That is why I say do not react immediately,” he advised. He also pointed out how the speeches made at a time of “separation” were circulated to play “games”.

“Take into consideration the context in which the speeches were made and not the content,” he added.

Recalling the days when the Dravidian Movement spread its ideology through theatre, cinema and writings, Mr. Stalin stressed the need for making use of social media since 73% of people consume news through mobile phones.

“People have developed the habit of browsing WhatsApp even without getting a tone for the message. On average, people spend between three and four hours on social media. We have to use the medium to reach out to them and spread word of the achievements of our government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Dravidianism made Tamil Nadu the best State and contributed to Tamil renaissance. “Comparing our government with other States may not be fair. But how Tamil Nadu has fared in the last 50 years in comparison with a North Indian State will explain the idea of Dravidianism. Those who cannot find fault with the government, find ways to blame Dravidianism,” he said.