Tamil Nadu

IGMCRI recruiting nurses

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 09 October 2020 01:52 IST
Updated: 09 October 2020 01:52 IST

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) will be shortly holding a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of nurse/ward attendant on contract basis.

A press note from the IGMCRI exam coordinator directed candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall ticket for the examination to do so from the Puducherry recruitment portal https://recruitment.py.gov.in immediately.

Hall tickets have been despatched for candidates who had applied directly during 2017.

Advertising
Advertising

Those who have not received the hall tickets or are having difficulties in downloading are requested to approach the IGMCRI helpdesk immediately on 0413-2277552 and 2277545 (Extn. 3089)

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...