IGMCRI recruiting nurses

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) will be shortly holding a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of nurse/ward attendant on contract basis.

A press note from the IGMCRI exam coordinator directed candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall ticket for the examination to do so from the Puducherry recruitment portal https://recruitment.py.gov.in immediately.

Hall tickets have been despatched for candidates who had applied directly during 2017.

Those who have not received the hall tickets or are having difficulties in downloading are requested to approach the IGMCRI helpdesk immediately on 0413-2277552 and 2277545 (Extn. 3089)

