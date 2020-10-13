IGMCRI conducts exam for temporary recruits

PUDUCHERRY

13 October 2020 02:05 IST

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) conducted a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of nurse and ward attendant on contract basis.

The recruitment of temporary staff is to augment health manpower to tackle the COVID-19 emergency.

According to a press note from Arjun Ramakrishnan, coordinator of exams, IGMCRI, the test was held in all the four regions — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

While the exam for nurses was held in the forenoon, the ward attendant test took place in the afternoon at 11 centres in Puducherry, two in Karaikal, and one centre each in Mahe and Yanam.

Of the total 2,897 admitted candidates for nurse examination, 1,841 were present with an attendance of 63.5%. Out of the total 2,730 admitted candidates for ward attendant examination, 1,525 candidates were present with 55.9% attendance.

All the COVID-19 safety norms of wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing as well as personal hygiene, were followed inside the examination rooms/halls and the candidates were admitted in to the examination hall after thermal screening.

As one candidate's body temperature was found higher than the normal in one of the Centres in Puducherry, she was allowed to write the examination from the reserve room, Dr. Ramakrishnan said.

The results of the examinations would be published at the earliest, he said.