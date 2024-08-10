IGBC Green Building Congress 2024 Roadshow in Chennai

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 10, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
B. Thiagarajan, National Chairman, IGBC and Chairman, Green Building Congress 2024, addressing the roadshow, organised in Chennai on Saturday. Mahesh Anand, co-chairman, IGBC Chennai Chapter, M. Anand, Deputy Executive Director CII-IGBC were also present. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tamil Nadu remains at the forefront of the green building movement with 496 Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certified green and net zero projects covering an area of 167 million sq ft., said B. Thiagarajan, National Chairman, IGBC & Chairman, Green Building Congress 2024.

Talking at a roadshow organised in Chennai, he said, “CII-IGBC remains committed to spearheading the Net Zero building movement in India. We have developed a number of tools and methodologies that facilitate the adoption of Net Zero concepts for energy and water consumption and over 350 organisations, from across India, have pledged to join us in our mission.”

The roadshow is a precursor to the Green Buildings Congress 2024 that is slated to be held in Bengaluru in November 2024. The IGBC was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001 to actively promote the Green Building concept in India.

