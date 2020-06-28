IG empanelled for Central deputation

CHENNAI

28 June 2020 00:14 IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved empanelment of A. Arun, a 1998-batch IPS officer and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), to hold Inspector-General of Police posts on central deputation.

Mr. Arun, serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Chennai, is among the four IPS officers of different State cadre whose names were approved by the ACC on June 12.

