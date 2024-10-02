If Waqf Bill 2024 is passed, there will be protests akin to farmers’ struggle: Federation of T.N. Islamic groups, political parties

Tamil Nadu Islamic Organisations and Political Parties’ Federation has announced a joint protest against the proposed Waqf (Amendments) Bill 2024 by the Union government, on October 4, at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the amendments would be passed in Parliament during the Winter Session even as a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was looking into the Bill, the federation said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said the whole JPC exercise was “a waste of time.” “There is a JPC, which is hearing the views of the people, but Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Wakf Amendment Bill would be enacted at all costs. What is the use of the JPC then... touring all over the country and wasting the money of the exchequer? This is only an eyewash. This is why we are going to organise a mass demonstration,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah added, “The struggle will continue. And it will be a struggle similar to the farmers’ agitation.”

The leaders of the federation said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifulla Rahmani, general secretary Mohd. Fazlur Raheem Mujaddedi, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko, CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan, CPI MP K. Subbarayan, IUML MP Navas Kani, and others are expected to participate in the protest.

