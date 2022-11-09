If private medical colleges violate rules, stringent action will be taken, says Health Department

They could lose affiliation and withdrawal of approval for courses

The Health Department has warned private self-financing medical colleges that violation of prescribed norms for admission could attract severe consequences.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar said some colleges were demanding fees above the prescribed amount, citing a letter from the Selection Secretary.

Colleges could face withdrawal of approval and cancellation of affiliation with the University as well, if they demanded fees above the one prescribed by the fee fixation committee.

In a notice issued on Nov. 4, Mr. Senthilkumar warned that if any specific complaint was received from students “strict action” would be initiated. College administrations have been advised to adhere to the orders issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court and the National Medical Commission.

A medical education official said the directorate had been receiving several complaints from students. Candidates who had been allotted seats were given time till Nov. 7 to join colleges. This year the Health Department introduced a new provision allowing candidates who had been allotted seats in SF colleges to pay their fee to the DME. The amount would then be forwarded to the colleges. The move was aimed at preventing colleges from demanding exorbitant fees.

Yet, the directorate has been receiving complaints from candidates that colleges were demanding money to complete the admission process. “In one instance I had to personally intervene over phone with the college’s admission department personnel,” the official said, adding that there were many emails from candidates who chose to remain anonymous.

Complaints regarding exorbitant fees are received from medical, dental and paramedical students, an official said.