If French can be taught in schools, why can’t other Indian languages, asks Tamilisai 

If the State government can sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Française of Madras to teach French language to school students, why can’t it allow three-language policy to help students to learn one more Indian language, asked senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararjan on Wednesday.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of the recent MoU signed between Greater Chennai Corporation and Alliance Française to teach French as an optional subject in Corporation schools. Speaking to media persons after meeting Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Ms. Soundararajan said: “The DMK government has no clarity on its language policy. If French can be taught in schools, why can’t they allow another Indian language to be taught to students?”

Responding to a question on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent visit to the United States to attract investments to the State, Ms. Soundararajan said investments from foreign countries were coming to India because of the credibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created during his official visits abroad.

She asked, “If the State government can organise a car race in the city within a short period, why does it delay granting permission for a public meeting of a new political party? [actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam]. It attempts to stifle the voices of opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Why is the State government afraid to grant permission to the public meeting?” She also raised concerns about the safety of women in the State.

