ADVERTISEMENT

If French can be taught in schools, why can’t other Indian languages, asks Tamilisai 

Published - September 04, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan

If the State government can sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Française of Madras to teach French language to school students, why can’t it allow three-language policy to help students to learn one more Indian language, asked senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararjan on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her remarks came against the backdrop of the recent MoU signed between Greater Chennai Corporation and Alliance Française to teach French as an optional subject in Corporation schools. Speaking to media persons after meeting Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Ms. Soundararajan said: “The DMK government has no clarity on its language policy. If French can be taught in schools, why can’t they allow another Indian language to be taught to students?”

Responding to a question on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent visit to the United States to attract investments to the State, Ms. Soundararajan said investments from foreign countries were coming to India because of the credibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created during his official visits abroad.

She asked, “If the State government can organise a car race in the city within a short period, why does it delay granting permission for a public meeting of a new political party? [actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam]. It attempts to stifle the voices of opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Why is the State government afraid to grant permission to the public meeting?” She also raised concerns about the safety of women in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US