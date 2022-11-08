If education is allowed to continue in concurrent list, T.N. students may end up pursuing medical education in Hindi, Kapil Sibal argues before HC

The consequences of allowing the Union to legislate on every aspect of education will be disastrous, Mr. Sibal told the court.

If ‘education’ is allowed to be in List III (concurrent list) of the seventh schedule to the Constitution, students in Tamil Nadu may someday end up pursuing medical education in Hindi and that is a matter of great concern, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing the State government, argued before the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

He was making his submissions before the Full Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan, M. Sundar and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy who were seized of a writ petition filed by Aram Seyya Virumbu Trust challenging the 42nd constitutional amendment through which education was moved from State to concurrent list during the period of Emergency in 1976.

Mr. Sibal pointed out that the 42nd constitutional amendment had shifted even subjects such as forests and wildlife from List I (State list) to List III of the seventh schedule. However, there were no qualms over such shifting but education was fundamentally a local issue that should be legislated upon only by the State governments, he insisted.

He contended that education was one subject to which one policy would not fit all. “Unformity has nothing to do with education. In fact, it is inconsistent with the concept of education. What is required in Himachal is different from what is required in Arunachal, Bihar or any other State. There are local languages, culture and arts that have to be taught,” he said.

Stating that Parliament could only set the standards required for higher education in consultation with the State governments and the universities concerned in order to ensure seamless entry of school students into collegiate education, he argued that it could not frame the school curriculum to be taught in Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“The consequences of allowing the Union to legislate on every aspect of education will be disastrous,” he said and asserted that the 42nd constitutional amendment was violative of federalism which was the basic structure of the Constitution. He added that allowing the Union to legislate on education would make the system skewed in favour of CBSE curriculum.

Since he could not complete his arguments by the end of the day and Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram too had to argue for the State, the judges adjourned the case to December 9 for continuation of arguments. Earlier, senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing the petitioner trust, wound up his arguments by urging the court to strike down the amendment.

Advocate Suhrith Parthasarathy, representing former Anna University professor K.P. Subramanian who had filed an impleading petition, told the Bench that he too wanted to argue in favour of bringing back ‘education’ to the State list.