‘If DMK comes back to power, land-grabbing complaints will rise’

DINDIGUL/PALANI

24 March 2021 20:35 IST

Palaniswami says AIADMK never encourages anti-socials, interferes with police functions

If the DMK came back to power, land-grabbing complaints would start coming up, alleged Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Addressing a public meeting in Vedasandur Assembly Constituency on Wednesday, he said since in the larger State category, Tamil Nadu was considered an amaidhi poonga (park of peace), it was a preferred destination for industrial houses, including MNCs.

Advertising

Advertising

For a State’s growth and development, maintenance of law and order was essential, and businessmen had no issues during the AIADMK regime. DMK men conducted katta panchayat (kangaroo courts), unleashing violence. The AIADMK never encouraged anti-socials or interfered with police administration, he added.

He said when farmers protested for reduction of power tariff, the then DMK government, headed by M. Karunanidhi, ordered firing on them. Now, Mr. Stalin claimed to be a friend of farmers.

Mr. Palaniswami said for the welfare of farmers the AIADMK government implemented kudimaramathu scheme, waived agricultural loans and offered subsidy for drip irrigation facility. Unable to accept the fact that farmers considered him one among them, Mr. Stalin was calling him a “fake farmer”, Mr. Palaniswami said.

The government had announced round-the-clock three-phase power supply from April 1, he said and introduced Vedasandur AIADMK candidate Paramasivam to the voters.

Later speaking at Palani, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK, if re-elected to power, would declare Palani a district headquarters for more effective administration. The government, under his leadership, had announced six new districts, he said.

He highlighted the need for developing Palani on the line of Tirupati as a large number of people visited the town throughout the year.

The AIADMK leader said DMK candidate I.P. Senthil Kumar (son of former DMK Minister I. Periasami) had done nothing for the people of the constituency. His government had announced public holiday for ‘Thai Poosam’, he added.

Seeking votes for AIADMK candidate K. Ravi Manoharan, he said Mr. Stalin and DMK functionaries had the habit of criticising the AIADMK and its government. Mr. Stalin, he charged, always aspired to come up through short-cuts. Sensing that he could not achieve his goal this time, Mr. Stalin was talking rubbish, he said.

In Oddanchatram Assembly constituency, Mr. Palaniswami said DMK candidate R. Chakrapani had done nothing for the constituency as an MLA for over two decades. He had not even attempted to establish an arts and science college, he said and appealed to the voters to elect AIADMK candidate Natarajan.

Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin once said his son Udayanidhi would not enter politics, but the latter plunged into politics. Recently, he asserted that his son would not be given a ticket, but he got it.