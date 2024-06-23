If CM resigns, can illicit liquor be eradicated, asks Thirumavalavan

In its 25th year of electoral politics, the VCK has finally got the Recognised State Party tag, with two of its candidates emerging victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and four of its candidates getting elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021 as part of the DMK-led front. In an interview with The Hindu, its founder Thol. Thirumavalavan speaks on a range of issues, including the recent hooch tragedy in Kallkurichi. Excerpts:

Could you have achieved this milestone earlier by contesting alone in elections?

In my view, the VCK having always been a part of alliances in Tamil Nadu is a recognition by itself. It was not possible to contest in all 234 constituencies. We would not have been able to appoint even booth agents as we had a strong presence only in the Dalit habitations when we started. We were just emerging then, and I never believed that we could contest alone. In Tamil Nadu, parties such as the PMK, the DMDK, the MDMK contested alone, proved their vote bank, and only then joined the AIADMK alliance. We have always been a part of an alliance despite not proving our vote bank. As a Dalit party, we have been able to sustain as an alliance partner and win elections contesting on an Independent symbol. It is a big achievement despite attempts to sideline us.

How important is this recognition for you?

In the 2004 Lok Sabha election, when ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi allotted the Chidambaram (Reserved) constituency to the PMK, I wanted to contest, though I had been elected as an MLA by contesting on the DMK’s symbol in 2001. I had to resign because I was technically a DMK’s member. So, I resigned and formed an alliance with the JDU and Puthiya Tamilagam.

I started thinking about getting recognised as a State party from 2006. I resisted when Jayalalithaa (late AIADMK leader) told me to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol in nine seats plus two in Puducherry. The struggle to get the party recognised began with the 2006 Assembly election. We contested on the ‘Bell’ symbol, and won only two seats - Thittakudi and Kattumannarkoil. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, we should have gained the recognition. We contested in two constituencies. I won in Chidambaram, having contested on the ‘Star’ symbol, but our candidate lost in the other seat by a narrow margin.

In the 2011 Assembly election and the 2014 Lok Sabha election, we were unable to win due to the impact of the 2G scam. In the 2016 Assembly election, I lost by 87 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, we contested in two seats – one on the ‘Pot’ symbol and the other on the DMK’s ‘Rising sun’. In the 2021 Assembly election, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, we contested on the ‘Pot’ symbol. We have now achieved what we began in 2006.

Do your partners recognise what the VCK brings to the alliance?

Since 2019, I have been told by candidates of my allies that in every Assembly constituency, 80% of the votes in Adi Dravidar booths get transferred to them. In the south, our votes get transferred to our alliance members. If I contest alone, it won’t empower others in the party. I have always sought two seats because I wanted the party to get recognised.

Despite this, VCK has had to compromise during seat-sharing talks in 2021 and 2024....

We can see this in two ways – one is the ideological compromise; the second is compromising for immediate benefit. We have never compromised ideologically. Even in 2001, I said that the VCK would not be a part of the DMK alliance as the BJP was then a constituent. Then, Karunanidhi gave a statement that the VCK was going to ally with the DMK, not with the BJP, and that “Thirumavalavan knows that the DMK is a party that stands for social justice”

The AIADMK (and others) has sought a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy. You have sought prohibition. Do you think it is justified?

Alcohol destroys youth, who have a lot to contribute to society. It is unacceptable to say that the State will allow the sale of (IMFL) liquor to curb illicit liquor. We cannot just say that the DMK, or Kannukutty or Chinnadurai were responsible for the deaths in Kallakurichi. A policy decision needs to be taken, and the Union and the State governments have to ban liquor. On the demand for a CBI inquiry by the AIADMK and others, I see it as an attempt to do cheap politics. They do not seem to have a long-term view. There was no social responsibility when he (AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami) says that the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) is responsible. They are not talking about the root cause.

I am not defending the State government, but if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin resigns, and the DMK is removed from power, can illicit liquor be eradicated?

What do you think about the push by various political parties for creating an alternative to DMK and AIADMK?

Any alternative to Dravidian politics should also be a progressive social justice movement. I don’t think the BJP or the NTK can be that alternative. In 2001, I was telling Moopanar (late TMC leader) not to disturb the alliance (formed in 1999 for the Lok Sabha election) and that it could emerge as an alternative in the future as there is an anti-DMK, anti-AIADMK sentiment among the people. But he wanted to go with the AIADMK. At that point, I used to strongly advocate for Eelam Tamils against Jayalalithaa and the AIADMK. Neither did I want to go with the DMK. It was D. Ravikumar (who wasn’t a part of the party) who took the initiative and took me to the DMK. In 2001, DMK had an alliance with caste outfits. I had told Moopanar that we need to create an alliance against the DMK and the AIADMK. The alternative that I wanted to create and what the BJP/NTK want to create is vastly different. The anti-Dravidian, Tamil nationalist politics of the NTK is not “anti-Brahminical” politics, which was put forward by people like Mahatma Jyothiba Phule, Dr. Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Pandithar Iyotheethasar, Periyar. One must not see Dravidian politics as something that begins and ends with Periyar (E.V. Ramasamy), it starts with Iyotheethasar Pandithar. There is no problem in opposing Dravidian parties, but it is dangerous to oppose Dravidian politics because it dovetails into the BJP’s politics. You should not use the idea of Tamil nationalism to destroy the base of Dravidian politics. In my view, Tamil nationalism must include the idea of annihilation of caste. Tamil nationalism that doesn’t talk about annihilation of caste and calls for preserving caste identities is highly contradictory.

What do you think of the criticisms against Justice Chandru’s report on preventing caste discrimination among school students?

The report should be taken in good faith and with a long-term view. I don’t think it was drafted with an anti-Hindu mindset. In the last 10 years, the PMK’s emergence has made Tamil Nadu’s politics more communal. There were caste organisations before. But they had merged into the mainstream parties. Vanniyar Sangam transformed into the PMK, which led to two flags being raised in every village. This led to other caste organisations starting their own party- caste organisations put on a mask of political party. .

The PMK started placing the community’s demands as a social justice agenda, which eventually led to caste organisations reaching out to school and college students...promoting caste signifiers through T-shirts, threads, colours in cycles they ride to school. . So, students imbibe this. They have infiltrated into the student community and started spreading their ideas. All this has happened due to the PMK’s resurgence in Tamil Nadu....especially after the Divya-Ilavarasan episode. In Periyar’s time, a non-Brahmin movement emerged to oppose Brahmin domination in all spheres. But, Ramadoss created non-Dalit movement despite Dalits not having a dominant position anywhere.So, we have to prevent students from wearing caste threads, using colours and stickers on cycles, or two-wheelers, as signifiers. If there are some recommendations that are problematic, it can be looked into...

Enacting a law against honour killing has been on your agenda...

In fact the Union government has written to the States seeking their view to pass such a law. Around nine to ten States have not responded. I don’t think Tamil Nadu has responded either. This is a serious issue...and the State government should not think whether it will affect their chances in the election. We will reiterate it in the Assembly as well.