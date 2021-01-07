Idols unearthed at coconut grove in Tiruvarur district

TIRUVARUR

07 January 2021 12:19 IST

The presence of idols was noticed by farmhands engaged for digging the pits

Seven metal idols of different sizes were unearthed when pits were dug to plant saplings at a coconut grove at Jambhavanodai near Muthupettai on Wednesday.

The presence of idols was noticed by farmhands engaged for digging the pits at the grove owned by Rajasekar of Jambhavanodai. Subsequently, the Thiruthuraipoondi tahsildar, Jagadeesan was informed about the find.

The idols of Somaskandar, Amman, Natarajar, Sivagamasundari, Vinayakarand Manickavachagar besides a Trishulam were taken to the Thiruthuraipoondi taluk office and kept under safe custody at the office.

The State Archaeology Department has been informed about the find in order to ascertain the antiquity of the idols, sources said.