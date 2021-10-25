Idol Wing police seizes one more statue from arrested seven-member gang

Two statues were recovered from the accused on October 17

The Idol Wing Police have seized one more statue from the seven accused persons who were earlier arrested when they tried to sell a Meenakshmi Amman statue near Melmaruvathur on October 17.

The Idol Wing police have recovered a stone statue of Lord Krishna weighing about 185 g and eight centimetres in height, based on the confession by one person belonging to the seven-member gang.

A police official of the Idol Wing said a special team had arrested the seven persons, including three women, when the gang members attempted to sell an idol near Sithaamur village in Melmaruvathur on October 17.

Of the seven persons, four — the kingpin of the gang D. Karthik, B. Moorthy, S. Sundaramurthy and M. Abdulrahman — were taken into police custody for interrogation.

Plan foiled

During the interrogation conducted by inspector Indira, Sundaramurthy informed that a small statue of Lord Krishna was in their possession and the gang had planned to sell it for ₹3 lakh.

The statue was in a damaged condition, the official added.

The Idol Wing police, during the seizure operation on October 17, recovered the statues of Meenakshmi Amman and Rishabadevar.