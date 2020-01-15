Idol Wing police arrest two suspects for smuggling antiques

Idol Wing CID police on Tuesday arrested two suspects who were reportedly involved in theft of antique idols, while attempting to sell one of the pieces at ₹1.20 crore.

Two suspects were talking about idols at bus stand in Vedaranyam past midnight. One of the commuters overheard their talk and alerted police.

Amman idol

Police personnel, on receiving information, rounded up the duo. On searching them, the police found the duo had an 1.5-foot-tall Amman idol. The suspects were identified as Selvam and Bhairavasundram of Chetthi Street of Ayakaranpulam in Nagapattinam district.

IGP of Idol Wing CID T.S. Anbu said, “Sustained interrogation with the duo disclosed that they had a few more idols in their possession. We recovered nine idols from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were transporting one of idols to sell at ₹1.2 crore.”

The seizure included two Nataraja idols and Sivagama Sundari idols.

“Further investigation is on to identify other suspects who are involved in the theft and the temple from where these idols were stolen,” said Mr. Anbu.