March 30, 2022 19:26 IST

A case has been registered and the idol was produced before Kumbakonam court

An Idol Wing CID team has recovered an antique metal idol of Lord Nataraja from a sculptor’s work shed at T. Mangudi village near Swamimalai in Thanjavur district.

Acting on information that several antique idols were concealed at the work shed belonging to Suresh alias Sureshkumar, the team conducted checks after obtaining court permission. During the checks, the team found an idol of Lord Nataraja, about five feet in height.

The team seized the idol as Suresh did not have any document to justify its possession. The Idol Wing CID registered a case and produced the idol before a court at Kumbakonam.

A press release from the Idol Wing CID said that only at the conclusion of investigation would it be known whether the idol belonged to any temple in Tamil Nadu.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu appreciated the team for recovering the idol.