Idol Wing chief fears sabotage of evidence

A.G. Ponn Manickavel, the Special Officer appointed by the Madras High Court to probe idol thefts, feared that evidence in the case could be destroyed.

Talking to reporters at Kumbakonam after attending the hearing of a petition seeking cancellation of conditional bail filed by former Deputy Superintendent of Police Kadher Batcha on Thursday, Mr. Ponn Manickavel said the accused persons such as Kadher Batcha were trying to prolong the cases as much as possible since just two months were left in the one-year extension of service granted to him.

One of the witnesses in an idol theft case has bolted himself in his residence for the last six months fearing attack on his life, Mr. Pon Manickavel claimed.

Earlier, the hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of conditional bail was posted to September 9.